* Trading expected to be light ahead of holiday
* Indexes on track for fourth straight week of gains
* Chicago PMI, consumer sentiment data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 42 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stock index futures were
modestly higher on Friday, suggesting the market's recent
upswing was intact and pointing to a fourth straight week of
gains for major indexes.
* Stocks have been strong of late, with investors taking any
opportunity to buy on dips. However, this week's trading volume
has been among the lightest of the year, and that is likely to
be more pronounced on Friday, ahead of the Labor Day holiday in
the United States for which markets will be closed on Monday.
* Investors are looking ahead to more economic data, which
has largely been strong this week. July personal income and
spending data will be released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT); both are
seen up slightly.
* After the market opens, the MNI Chicago Purchasing
Manager's Index and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Surveys of Consumers will be released. Both are seen rising
modestly.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5.75 points and were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures
rose 42 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose
12 points.
* For the week, the Dow is up 0.5 percent, the S&P is up 0.4
percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.4 percent, the fourth straight
week of gains for all three. For the month of August, the Dow is
up 3.1 percent, S&P is up 3.4 percent and the Nasdaq is up 4.3
percent. Both the Dow and S&P have climbed in six of the past
seven months.
* Since falling to a near three-month low on Aug. 7, the
benchmark S&P index had risen for 11 of the prior 14 sessions,
pushing above 2,000 for the first time this week and hitting
multiple records.
* Over the past 250 sessions, the S&P has posted an average
daily move of 14.4 points, measuring from each day's high to its
low. Over the past 14 sessions, it has had a move larger than
that only once.
* U.S. shares of AstraZeneca rose 2.5
percent to $76.09 in premarket trading after the company's
cancer drug pipeline was boosted by news it had moved its
immuno-oncology medicine MEDI-4736 into a mid-stage study in
colorectal cancer.
* The Wall Street Journal reported that Johnson & Johnson
plans to seek a buyer for its medical device maker
business, which could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.
* Following Amazon.com Inc's lead, Google Inc
said it was developing airborne drones capable of
flying on their own and delivering goods.
* Investors continue to monitor the tense situation between
Russia and Ukraine. While few U.S. companies have heavy exposure
to either country, investors are concerned about the potential
response by the United States and Europe to any escalation in
hostility.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)