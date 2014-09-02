* Compuware climbs in premarket; near deal to sell itself
* Exelixis tumbles after cancer drug fails study; to cut
jobs
* Dollar General ups Family Dollar bid
* Futures up: Dow 12 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
(Updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stocks were poised for a
flat open on Tuesday, after the S&P 500 closed out its best
month since February, ahead of reports on the manufacturing
sector.
* Investors will eye the final August reading on the
manufacturing sector from financial data firm Markit at 9:45
a.m. (1345 GMT).
* At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Institute for Supply
Management's August reading on manufacturing will be released.
Expectations call for manufacturing to dip slightly to 56.8 from
57.1 in July. Also due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) is construction
spending data for July.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.5 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures rose 12 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 7.5 points.
* The benchmark S&P index gained 3.8 percent in August, its
best month since a 4.3 percent climb in February. However, the
monthly average volume of 5.24 billion was the lowest of the
year, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
* Exelixis shares plunged 52.7 percent to $1.96
before the opening bell. The company said on Monday it would cut
about 70 percent of its workforce after its experimental
prostate cancer drug cabozantinib failed a late-stage study.
* Dollar General Corp raised its bid for Family
Dollar Stores Inc by 2 percent to $80 per share, or $9.1
billion, and warned it may turn hostile and appeal directly to
shareholders if the new offer is rejected. Family Dollar shares
gained 0.7 percent to $80.37 in premarket.
* Compuware jumped 15.3 percent to $10.78 in
premarket after the Wall Street Journal reported the company is
near a deal to sell itself.
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said it would
buy Prestige Cruises International Inc in a $3.03 billion deal,
including debt. Its shares jumped 16.2 percent to $38.70 before
the opening bell.
* Select Income REIT said it would buy office REIT
Cole Corporate Income Trust in a $3 billion deal to expand its
portfolio in the United States.
* Conn's Inc tumbled 28.1 percent to $32.23 before
the opening bell after the retailer posted second-quarter
results that missed expectations and gave a full-year outlook
below analysts' forecasts.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)