By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, on hopes a resolution would be reached between
Ukraine and Russia and ahead of the latest batch of data which
could provide insight on the health of the economy.
* Ukraine said its president had agreed with Russia's
Vladimir Putin on steps towards a "ceasefire regime" in Kiev's
conflict with pro-Russian rebels, but the Kremlin denied any
actual truce deal, prompting confusion on the eve of a NATO
summit. However, statements from both sides indicated at least
some progress was being made between the two.
* Investors will look for clarity on the health of the
economy with the release of July factory orders data at 10:00
a.m. (1400 GMT). Expectations call for an 11 percent rise versus
the 1.1 percent increase a month earlier. Automakers will also
announce August vehicle sales throughout the session.
* At 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Federal Reserve will release
its Beige Book of economic activity across the nation.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 6.75 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures rose 64 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 12.75 points.
* The S&P 500 was marginally lower on Tuesday to kick off
September trading, on the heels of its best monthly performance
since February that sent the benchmark index to record highs, as
falling crude oil prices dragged energy shares down and offset
strong manufacturing data.
* Toll Brothers advanced 1 percent to $36 in
premarket trade after the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder said
its quarterly income more than doubled.
* Travel management and expense software maker Concur
Technologies Inc is exploring a sale of the company and
has approached Oracle Corp and Germany's SAP SE
, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of
the matter. Concur shares were up 11.9 percent to $113 in light
premarket trade.
* European shares rose, with a key index hitting a two-month
high, on speculation about a possible ceasefire in eastern
Ukraine while upbeat Chinese services activity reports helped
lift Asian shares.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)