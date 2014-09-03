* Apple shares fall below $100
By Akane Otani
NEW YORK, Sept 3 The Nasdaq dropped on
Wednesday, led by a decline in Apple shares, while other leading
indexes were little changed.
Apple shares were down 4.1 percent at $99.07,
heading toward their worst percentage decline since Jan. 28.
At least one brokerage mulled downgrading the stock as Apple
grappled with a possible security breach of its iCloud service a
week before the launch of its new iPhone.
Rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, meanwhile,
launched a virtual reality headset for its new Galaxy Note 4
phablet using technology from Oculus VR, a company that Facebook
Inc acquired for $2 billion.
Apple's decline weighed on the technology sector,
which lost 0.7 percent and was the worst performing of the 10
major S&P groups. It also weighed down the benchmark S&P index,
which had hit a record intraday high of 2,009.28 earlier in the
day.
Stocks had gained earlier after officials from Ukraine and
Russia said they were close to an agreement to stop fighting in
eastern Ukraine, but confusion lingered as Russia announced
plans to carry out military exercises.
"We're due for a bit of a breather in the market given how
strong it has been since a month ago or so, and now, I think
people want more confidence that the economy is strong enough to
stand on its own feet," said Mike Levine, portfolio manager at
OppenheimerFunds in New York.
Airline shares fell after Delta Airlines, down 5.5
percent to $38.69, trimmed its operating margin forecast and
said its international passenger traffic fell slightly in
August. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc
fell 3.4 percent to $39.12.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.4 points or
0.14 percent, to 17,090.96. The S&P 500 lost 0.18 points
or 0.01 percent, to 2,002.1. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 20.42 points or 0.44 percent, to 4,577.77.
The CBOE volatility index, a barometer of investor
anxiety, rose 0.4 percent to 12.30.
The latest flurry of data pointed to continued recovery in
the economy. New orders for manufactured goods increased a
record 10.5 percent in July, and August auto sales were
unexpectedly strong, due in part to heavy discounting.
The Federal Reserve reported in its Beige Book that six of
the central bank's 12 districts showed moderate economic growth
in recent weeks.
Housing stocks were weak, weighed down by a 3.6 percent
decline in Toll Brothers to $34.35 after the largest
U.S. luxury homebuilder posted quarterly results. The PHLX
housing index lost 1.3 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)