* Apple shares fall below $100
* Factory orders increase in July
* Airline shares fall with Delta
* Investors wait for ECB policy meeting
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq off 0.56 pct
(Updates to close)
By Akane Otani
NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks ended mostly down
on Wednesday, as a decline in Apple shares dragged the Nasdaq
lower and investors held off on big bets before the European
Central Bank's upcoming policy meeting.
Apple shares slid 4.2 percent to $98.94 in their
worst percentage decline since Jan. 28. At least one brokerage
mulled downgrading the stock as Apple grappled with a possible
security breach of its iCloud service a week before the launch
of its new iPhone.
Rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, meanwhile,
launched a virtual reality headset for its new Galaxy Note 4
phablet using technology from Oculus VR, a company that Facebook
Inc acquired for $2 billion.
Apple's decline weighed on the technology sector,
which lost 0.7 percent and was the worst performing of the 10
major S&P groups. It also weighed down the benchmark S&P index,
which had hit a record intraday high of 2,009.28 earlier in the
day but finished nearly unchanged.
"The market has been on pause today. Everything on the
economic front has been better than expected, but there's a bit
of trepidation about the upcoming ECB meeting," said Douglas
Cote, chief market strategist at Voya Investment Management in
New York.
The European Central Bank will hold a monthly policy meeting
on Thursday, where investors will look for clues that the ECB
may launch a bond-buying program.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.72 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 17,078.28. The S&P 500 ended down
1.55 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,000.73. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 25.62 points, or 0.56 percent, to end at 4,572.57.
Stocks had gained earlier after officials from Ukraine and
Russia said they were close to an agreement to stop fighting in
eastern Ukraine, but confusion lingered as Russia announced
plans to carry out military exercises.
Airline shares fell after Delta Airlines, down 5.2
percent to $38.82, trimmed its operating margin forecast and
said its international passenger traffic fell slightly in
August. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc
fell 3.4 percent to $39.14.
The latest data pointed to continued recovery in the
economy. New orders for manufactured goods increased a record
10.5 percent in July, and August auto sales were unexpectedly
strong, due in part to heavy discounting.
Housing stocks were weak, weighed down by a 4.7 percent
decline in Toll Brothers to $33.95 after the largest
U.S. luxury homebuilder posted quarterly results. The PHLX
housing index lost 1.6 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum, Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)