* Payrolls data weaker than expected
* Gap shares fall on weak August same-store sales
* Prana Biotech jumps on orphan drug designation
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq off 0.07 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stocks were little changed
Friday as a weak payrolls report encouraged investors that the
Federal Reserve wouldn't accelerate plans to hike interest
rates, though the S&P 500 remained on track for its first weekly
decline in five.
After a recent flurry of economic data pointed to a
strengthening economy, nonfarm payrolls for August were well
below expectations, throwing cold water on the possibility that
the Fed might speed up plans to hike interests at its next
meeting in mid-September.
"One of the big fears of this market, maybe the only fear,
has been rapidly rising interest rates," said Rick Meckler,
president at LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
"This puts an end to those thoughts in the near term. For a
stock market investor, an economy that's not too hot, not too
cold, is perfect."
The benchmark index has fallen for three straight sessions
since closing at a record high of 2,003.37 a week ago. The S&P
500 appeared to hold its 14-day moving average on Friday, seen
as a technical support level.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.63 points, or
0.06 percent, to 17,079.21, the S&P 500 gained 0.94
points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,998.59 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.42 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,558.87.
Michael Kors shares lost 4.3 percent to $76.54 as
the worst performer on the S&P 500. The company announced an
11.6 million share secondary offering on behalf of one of its
founding shareholders, which will result in the resignation of
two board members.
Retailers lost ground, weighed by a 4.7 percent drop in Gap
Inc to $44.41, after the company posted
worse-than-expected August same-store-sales. The S&P retail
index shed 0.4 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Prana Biotechnology surged
21.5 percent to $2.60 fter the company said it received an
orphan drug designation for its Huntington Disease treatment.
(Additional reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)