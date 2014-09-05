* Payrolls data weaker than expected
* Utilities shares lead S&P gains
* Gap shares fall on weak August same-store sales
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.34 pct, Nasdaq up 0.25 pct
By Akane Otani
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stocks rose on Friday
afternoon, rebounding from losses earlier in the session, as
investors took a weak payrolls report to mean there was little
risk the Federal Reserve would speed up its plans to raise
interest rates.
Stocks had fluctuated in morning trading after the
government reported far fewer U.S. jobs were created in August
than had been expected.
By early afternoon, however, major indexes swung largely to
the upside, led by utility stocks, as some investors saw the
payrolls weakness as reason to believe the Fed would hold off on
hiking interest rates.
"One of the factors that has been favorable for financial
and risk assets is that we continue to operate in an extremely
low interest rate environment," said Ronald Sanchez, executive
vice president and chief investment officer of Fiduciary Trust
in New York.
The market may also have discounted the headline weakness in
the payroll numbers because they largely bucked the recent trend
of more upbeat data, Sanchez said.
Utilities shares led the rise in the S&P, gaining
1 percent as the best performing sector of the day, as investors
turned to the group for their income appeal with bond yields
falling in response to the payrolls data. Utility shares often
benefit as bond yields fall because the companies pay relatively
rich dividends, which appeal to income-oriented investors.
Power generator NRG Energy Inc rose 2 percent to
$30.91, and XCEL Energy Inc advanced 1.8 percent to
$32.44.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49.94 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 17,119.52. The S&P 500 was up 6.88
points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,004.53. The Nasdaq Composite
added 11.26 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,573.54.
Apple shares edged up 0.5 percent to $98.57 after
the company said it planned to add new security features to its
iCloud service.
Retailers lost ground, weighed by a decline in Gap Inc
. Shares of the apparel company, which were the worst
performers in the S&P, dropped 4.7 percent to $44.39 after
worse-than-expected same-store-sales for August.
Michael Kors shares lost 3.9 percent to $76.84. The
company announced a secondary offering of 11.6 million shares on
behalf of one of its founding shareholders, which will result in
the resignation of two board members.
U.S.-listed shares of Prana Biotechnology surged 21
percent to $2.59. The company said it received an orphan drug
designation for its Huntington Disease treatment.
Quiksilver plunged 27.6 percent to $2.05 a day after
the retailer reported a surprise loss for the third quarter.
(Additional reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Nick Zieminski)