By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures are
slightly lower on Monday, with investors finding few reasons to
extend a long-running rally that has taken indexes to repeated
records amid overseas concerns and few domestic catalysts.
* Equities have risen for five straight weeks, with the S&P
500 ending at a record on Friday after a payroll report that was
much weaker than expected. While the report pointed to a labor
market that continues to struggle, it also reassured investors
that the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates any time
soon, creating an environment that continues to be positive for
stocks.
* The S&P 500 briefly fell below its 14-day moving average
on Friday, although the benchmark index rebounded and closed
well above it, a positive sign for near-term momentum. The CBOE
Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, is
hovering near 12, well below its long-term average of 20.
* Central bank policy was also in focus abroad as China's
import growth unexpectedly fell for the second consecutive month
in August, its worst performance in more than a year and stoking
speculation about whether authorities should loosen policy
further to revive domestic demand.
* The ceasefire struck between Ukrainian government forces
and pro-Russian separatists was largely holding in eastern
Ukraine, although Kiev accused the rebels of sporadic violations
Sunday night. A resurgence of violence in the region could spur
investors to take profits.
* European shares are sharply lower, down 0.8
percent, pressured as an opinion poll showed supporters of
Scottish independence from Britain taking the lead for the first
time since the referendum campaign began.
* Analysts and economists have questioned whether an
independent Scotland will be able to host such large banks as
Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland
. U.S. shares of Lloyds are down 4.5 percent to
$4.59 in premarket trading.
Futures snapshot at 6:54:
* S&P 500 e-minis are falling 3 points, 0.15 percent
with 83,565 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are down 3.5 points, 0.09
percent in volume of 13,592 contracts.
* Dow e-minis are down 27 points, 0.16 percent with
13,966 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)