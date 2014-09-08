By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures are
indicating slight losses at the open on Monday, though major
indexes remain near record levels and the equity market's recent
momentum appears intact.
Equities have risen for five straight weeks, and pronounced
further upside may be limited given a dearth of domestic
catalysts. Still, stock valuations are not seen as stretched
compared with other asset classes, and accommodative monetary
policies from the Federal Reserve have prevented prolonged
selloffs. The S&P hasn't had a correction - defined as a drop of
10 percent from a peak - since 2012.
Daily moves have been small and trading volumes have been
light of late, with action in recent days among the lightest of
the year. While some of that is seasonal and connected to the
Labor Day holiday, which closed markets for a day last week, it
also suggests investors are hesitant to jump in at current
levels.
Among the biggest movers on Monday is Hertz Global Holdings
Inc, up 5.2 percent to $29.95 after it said its chief
executive had stepped down for personal reasons.
Campbell Soup Co is down 3.3 percent to $43.09 after the
company reported results and gave an outlook.
Hyperion Therapeutics Inc is down 10 percent to
$24.78 in heavy premarket action after the company said it was
stopping the development of a diabetes drug.
Futures snapshot at 9:15:
* S&P 500 e-minis are falling 2.5 points, 0.12
percent with 129,161 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are down 0.75 points, 0.02
percent in volume of 21,276 contracts.
* Dow e-minis are down 24 points, 0.14 percent with
18,724 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)