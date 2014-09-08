By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Energy shares are among the
biggest negatives on the Dow and S&P 500 on Monday, with oil
prices falling more than $1 a barrel.
Shares of Exxon Mobil are down 1.4 percent, while
shares of Chevron are down 1.3 percent, both leading
declines on the Dow and S&P 500. The S&P energy index is
down 1.6 percent, and the Arca oil and gas index is down
1.5 percent.
U.S. crude is down $1.20 a barrel on Monday, after
recording on Friday its sixth weekly drop in seven.
Energy shares are down 3 percent so far in September.
The energy sector, however, is up 6.5 percent for the year
so far, and had the second-highest earnings growth of the 10 S&P
sectors for the second quarter, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Second-quarter profit growth for the energy sector is up 16.4
percent from a year ago, second only to health care profit
growth, at 18.6 percent, the data shows.
Index snapshot at 10:39:
* S&P 500 is falling 6.62 points, 0.33 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp is adding 2.53 points, 0.06 percent.
* Dow industrials are down 46.3 points, 0.27 percent.
* Russell 2000 is falling 2.16 points, 0.18 percent.
* S&P MidCap is down 4.84 points, 0.34 percent.
* S&P SmallCap is off 1.89 points, 0.28 percent.
