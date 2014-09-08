By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Boeing Co shares are
climbing and helping to limit losses on the Dow and S&P 500
after Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe's largest low-cost
airline, agreed to buy 100 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 jetliners.
Boeing shares are up 2.4 percent and on track for their
biggest daily percentage gain since April. The agreement also
includes an option for 100 more planes for a total value of
approximately $22 billion.
Boeing's shares are still down 6.4 percent for the year so
far, but the stock is not considered overpriced according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine's intrinsic valuation model, which
estimates the value at $145.41, compared with the current price
of $127.64.
Index snapshot at 11:31:
* S&P 500 is falling 3.15 points, 0.16 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp is adding 12.47 points, 0.27 percent.
* Dow industrials are down 11.15 points, 0.07
percent.
* Russell 2000 is adding 2.26 points, 0.19 percent.
* S&P MidCap is down 0.87 points, 0.06 percent.
* S&P SmallCap is up 0.68 points, 0.1 percent.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)