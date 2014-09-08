By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Dow and S&P 500 are down at
midday following a drop in energy shares, while the Nasdaq is up
slightly.
Shares of Exxon Mobil are down 1.2 percent, while
shares of Chevron are down 0.7 percent, both among the
biggest drags on the Dow and S&P 500. The S&P energy index
is down 1.4 percent, the day's worst-performing sector
as oil prices decline.
Tech shares are rising, including Yahoo, which is
up 2.6 percent and is the Nasdaq's most active name in
anticipation of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N initial
public offering. Yahoo has a 22.4 percent stake in Alibaba and
is required to sell 140 million Alibaba shares in the IPO.
"It's very light on the economic news (and) with people
returning from summer vacation, it's all about the valuations so
they will make these little moves like we're seeing here," said
Larry Peruzzi, senior equity trader at Cabrera Capital Markets
Inc in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average is down 24.05
points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,113.31, the S&P 500 is
losing 5.66 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,002.05 and the Nasdaq
Composite is adding 1.84 points, or 0.04 percent, to
4,584.74.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
is Daqo New Energy, rising 10.61 percent, while the
largest percentage decliner is Callon Petroleum, down
8.90 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE are Brazil's
Petrobras, down 1.75 percent to $19.04, and Ford Motor
Co, down 2.39 percent to $16.73.
Besides Yahoo, most active stocks on the Nasdaq include
Microsoft, up 1.1 percent to $46.44 and Apple Inc
, down 0.2 percent to $98.80.
Declining issues are outnumbering advancing ones on the NYSE
by 1,802 to 1,085, for a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,333 issues are rising and 1,292 falling for a
1.03-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The broad S&P 500 index is posting 41 new 52-week highs and
two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite is recording 64 new highs and
18 new lows.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)