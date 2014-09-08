By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Shares of Diamond Foods
are up 3.6 percent and the stock is on track for its
biggest one-day percentage gain since July after forecasts for a
record walnut crop in California this year, despite the state's
drought.
The stock is up 6 percent for the year so far, but at $27.40
it is well above its intrinsic value of $16.22, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data, suggesting the stock is
overvalued based on forward earnings growth projections.
The stock also has a relative valuation score of just 9 out
of 100, the data shows.
Index snapshot at 14:53:
* S&P 500 is falling 8.42 points, 0.42 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp is down 0.57 points, 0.01 percent.
* Dow industrials are down 37.62 points, 0.22
percent.
* Russell 2000 is falling 1.11 points, 0.09 percent.
* S&P MidCap is down 4.52 points, 0.31 percent.
* S&P SmallCap is off 0.91 points, 0.13 percent.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)