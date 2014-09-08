By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The Dow and S&P 500 are down in
late afternoon trading on Monday, led by declines in energy
shares and Apple, while the Nasdaq is up a tad.
Apple shares are down 0.7 percent.
Energy shares are the weakest sector on the day, with the
S&P energy index off 1.7 percent. Shares of Exxon Mobil
are down 1.5 percent and Schlumberger's are down
2.2 percent, among the biggest drags on the S&P 500.
Brent crude traded below $100 a barrel for the first time in
more than a year as Chinese and U.S. data pointed to
slower-than-expected growth in the world's top oil consumers,
while U.S. crude settled lower.
Research from the San Francisco Federal Reserve indicated
investors expect rates to stay low for longer than the central
bank itself does. Recent market momentum has
been driven by accommodative Fed policy, including bond
purchases and low interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average is falling 38.68
points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,098.68, the S&P 500 is
losing 8.63 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,999.08 and the Nasdaq
Composite is dropping 0.92 points, or 0.02 percent, to
4,581.98.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
is Essent Group, up 10.59 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner is Coupons.com, down 8.08 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE are Brazil's
Petrobras, down 5.31 percent to $18.35, and Ford Motor
Co, down 2.19 percent to $16.77.
Besides Apple, Yahoo, up 4.3 percent to $41.28, and
Microsoft, up 1.1 percent to $46.43 are among the most
actively traded.
Declining issues are outnumbering advancers on the NYSE by
1,996 to 960, for a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,391 issues are falling and 1,322 advancing for a
1.05-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The broad S&P 500 index was posting 44 new 52-week highs and
three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 70 new highs
and 26 new lows.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)