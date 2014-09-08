By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Technology is the only sector
The technology sector has the second-highest gains for the
year so far, up 13.6 percent, compared with the S&P 500's 8.2
percent. Healthcare is the year's best-performing
sector so far, with gains of 15.3 percent, while the utilities
sector is third, with gains of 13.2 percent.
Among the biggest percentage gainers in tech on Monday are
shares of Yahoo, up 5.4 percent and on track for their
biggest daily percentage gain since April.
That stock is moving in anticipation of Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N initial public offering. Yahoo has a
22.4 percent stake in Alibaba.
Apple, however, is down 0.8 percent ahead of its
Tuesday presentation that could introduce new products.
Index snapshot at 15:26:
* S&P 500 is falling 7.28 points, 0.36 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp is adding 2.31 points, 0.05 percent.
* Dow industrials are down 28.25 points, 0.16
percent.
* Russell 2000 is adding 0.13 points, 0.01 percent.
* S&P MidCap is down 3.39 points, 0.24 percent.
* S&P SmallCap is off 0.31 points, 0.05 percent.
