By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower
on Monday after a drop in energy shares, while the Nasdaq edged
higher with Yahoo.
The S&P 500's decline followed a record close on Friday.
Energy led the day's decline, with the S&P energy index
off 1.6 percent. Shares of Exxon Mobil fell 1.5
percent and Schlumberger's were down 2.1 percent, among
the biggest drags on the S&P 500.
A stronger dollar pushed dollar-denominated commodities
lower. The U.S. dollar rose to its highest in over a year, while
U.S. crude fell 0.7 percent.
"What you have as much as anything, the market is just
consolidating some recent gains," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
"The dollar is rallying and, as a consequence, you see the
commodity complex getting clobbered. Energy is taking a blow, so
that's making a dent."
Helping the Nasdaq, shares of Yahoo jumped 5.6
percent to $41.81, their highest close since Jan. 11, 2006, in
anticipation of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N initial
public offering. Yahoo has a 22.4 percent stake in Alibaba.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.94 points or
0.15 percent, to 17,111.42, the S&P 500 lost 6.18 points
or 0.31 percent, to 2,001.53 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.39 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,592.29.
Recent market momentum has been driven by accommodative Fed
policy, including bond purchases and low interest rates.
Research from the San Francisco Federal Reserve indicated
investors expect rates to stay low for longer than the central
bank itself does.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Cheetah Mobile, up 12.79 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was Halcon Resources, down 7.58
percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were U.S.-listed
shares of Petrobras, down 5.31 percent to $18.35, and
Ambev SA, down 2.39 percent to $6.95.
Besides Yahoo, Apple, down 0.6 percent at $98.36
and Microsoft, up 1.2 percent to $46.47 were among the
most actively traded.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,876 to 1,143, for a 1.64-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,525 issues rose and 1,200 fell for a 1.27-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The broad S&P 500 index posted 45 new 52-week highs and
three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 78 new highs and
26 new lows.
About 5.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
near the 5.3 billion average for the last five sessions,
according to data from BATS Global Markets
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)