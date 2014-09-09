By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stock index futures are
flat on Tuesday, with investors finding few reasons to buy
following a long-running rally that has taken indexes to
repeated records, although market valuations are seen as able to
support further gains.
* Markets have been struggling for direction of late, with
daily moves small and trading volume recently among the lowest
of the year. While some of the low volume can be credited to
seasonal issues and the recent Labor Day holiday, which closed
markets for a day last week, it also indicates that investors
are reluctant to jump in at current levels.
* The S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio is 16, a level that
is well within historical averages, suggesting that prices are
not unduly stretched at current levels.
* The benchmark index briefly fell under its 14-day moving
average on Monday, though it was able to recover and end above
the level, which is viewed as a key indicator of short-term
momentum. A close under the moving average, which is currently
1996.92, could signal further losses ahead. The S&P has not had
a correction - defined as a 10 percent decline from a market
peak - since 2012.
* Crude oil is up 0.7 percent, indicating a modest
rebound after three straight days of declines. Energy shares
have recently weighed on the market, including in Monday's
session, as a stronger dollar pressured the commodity and
energy-related stocks.
Futures snapshot at 6:38:
* S&P 500 e-minis remained unchanged, with 85,259
contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are gaining 2.75 points, or 0.07
percent, in volume of 16,300 contracts.
* Dow e-minis are up 6 points, or 0.04 percent, with
17,753 contracts changing hands.
