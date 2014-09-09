By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
focus on Tuesday, going into a "special event" at its
headquarters, where the tech giant will likely unveil the latest
versions of its popular iPhone line.
The stock is currently up 0.8 percent at $99.15 and the
Nasdaq's most actively traded name in premarket trading.
Investors are looking for Apple to debut a smartwatch. If no
new product category is announced, investors could take profits
in the stock, which is up almost 23 percent this year and
recently hit record levels. Daily moves have
been smaller than average at the tech giant of late, with many
investors holding off on making bets until the details of the
products are known.
Annie's Inc is also among the market's most active
names, jumping in premarket after General Mills Inc
agreed to buy the organic food producer for about $820 million.
* S&P 500 e-minis are up 2 points, or 0.1 percent,,
with 103,133 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are gaining 7.25 points, or 0.18
percent, in volume of 20,040 contracts.
* Dow e-minis are up 14 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 20,227 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)