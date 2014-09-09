NEW YORK, Sept 9 Shares of Home Depot Inc are down 0.6 percent in heavy premarket trading on Tuesday, a day after the home improvement retailer confirmed that its payment security systems had been breached.

The Dow component is on track for its second straight day of losses, and it is down 2.9 percent so far in September.

Home Depot's breach was first reported earlier this month. The stock had been doing well until then, and is coming off a jump of 15.6 percent in August, a rally that represented its best one-month performance since December 2010. Gains in August came on strong quarterly results, which took the stock to record levels.

Peer retailer Lowe's Companies Inc is up almost 2 percent in September.

Futures snapshot at 8:45 EDT (1245 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis are falling 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, with 131,505 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are gaining 1.5 points, or 0.04 percent, in volume of 24,293 contracts.

* Dow e-minis are down 9 points, or 0.05 percent, with 23,767 contracts changing hands.