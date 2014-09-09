Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Shares of SinoCoking Coal and Coke Chemical Industries were up as much as 200 percent in heavy volume following the coal processor's agreement to implement a technology to convert coal into syngas at four underground mines in China.
Volume hit more than 19 million shares by late morning, making it the most active day in the stock's history, while the stock's 200 percent rise would be the biggest one-day percentage jump for the company ever.
The stock, which is up 663 percent for the year so far, was the leading percentage gainer on the Nasdaq on Tuesday and was among the day's most active names in the index.
SinoCoking shares were most recently trading up $5.42 at $8.34 after earlier touching a three-year high of $9.15.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.