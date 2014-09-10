By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks dipped on
Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track to retreat for a sixth
session out of the past seven, although the longer-term strength
of the equity market was still considered intact.
The S&P 500 held below its 14-day moving average, a widely
followed technical level, but it remained just 1.1 percent off a
record close hit on Friday.
The index was poised to drop for a third consecutive day,
and on Tuesday, posted its biggest one-day drop since Aug. 5.
That weakness came on concerns the Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates sooner than some investors had expected. Higher
rates would raise borrowing costs for individuals and
businesses. The Fed's still-accommodative monetary policies have
provided a floor for equity prices.
"There's a question of whether the recent weakness is the
start of a new trend or just part of a business cycle that
remains in an uptrend, but it is clearly the latter," said
Anastasia Amoroso, global market strategist with J.P. Morgan
Funds in New York.
"Equities offer better value than other asset classes, and
so long as the Fed is not overly tight, the bull market will not
end. We're nowhere near that level yet."
Energy shares were the biggest declining sector of
the day, off 1.2 percent as crude oil fell 0.6 percent.
Amoroso suggested the weakness in energy stocks - which are
down 4.6 percent in September - could be a buying opportunity.
"The environment supports the cyclical parts of the market.
Industrial and energy stocks are the ones that haven't
experienced as much of a multiple expansion as others in the
market, and they are also the ones that should outperform in an
expanding economy."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.58 points,
or 0.17 percent, to 16,985.29, the S&P 500 shed 3.63
points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,984.81 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.86 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,549.42.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was DHT Holdings Inc, which jumped 10.80 percent, while
the largest percentage decliner was Pulse Electronics Corp
, down 16.77 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank of
America, up 0.03 percent to $16.15; U.S. shares of
Petroleo Brasil, down 2.36 percent to $17.41, and the
U.S. shares of Vale SA, down 1.76 percent to $12.30.
On the Nasdaq, Apple Inc was up 0.4 percent at
$98.40; GT Advanced Technologies fell 9.2 percent to
$13.57, and On Track Innovations was up 44.9 percent at
$4.81 - the three were among the most actively traded issues.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,790
to 976, for a 1.83-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, 1,259 issues were
falling and 1,039 advancing for a 1.21-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The broad S&P 500 index was posting three new 52-week highs
and four new lows for the day; the Nasdaq Composite was
recording 16 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)