By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks were higher in
late afternoon trading on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in
Apple's stock.
Boosting both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, Apple shares were up
2.5 percent. It was the most actively traded stock on the Nasdaq
after at least six brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock.
Apple shares ended lower on Tuesday after the company
launched the iPhone 6 and introduced a new product, the Apple
Watch.
Energy shares were lower, following another decline in oil
prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 37.09
points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,050.96, the S&P 500 was
gaining 4.41 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,992.85 and the Nasdaq
Composite was adding 25.24 points, or 0.55 percent, to
4,577.52.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Daqo New Energy, which was rising 11.54 percent,
while the largest percentage decliner was Pulse Electronics
, down 19.35 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Brazil's
Petrobras, down 3.42 percent to $17.22 and Rite Aid
, up 1.75 percent to $6.41.
Besides Apple, GT Advanced Technologies, down 14.2
percent to $12.82 and 21Vianet, down 6.4 percent to
$20.49 were among the most actively traded on the Nasdaq.
21Vianet Group Inc's VNET.O shares fell as much as 35
percent before recovering and attracted big bearish bets in the
options market on Wednesday after a short-selling research firm
issued a research report on the China-based data center service
provider, accusing the company of questionable business
practices.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,574 to 1,440, for a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the downside;
on the Nasdaq, 1,531 issues were rising and 1,150 falling for a
1.33-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The broad S&P 500 index was posting 13 new 52-week highs and
five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 43 new highs
and 53 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)