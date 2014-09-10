NEW YORK, Sept 10 21Vianet Group Inc's shares were down sharply and among the mostly actively traded stocks on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Earlier, the stock attracted big bearish bets in the options market after a short-selling research firm issued a report on the China-based data center service provider, accusing the company of questionable business practices.

Trinity Research Group, in a 121-page report on its website, accused the company of overstating revenue and accounting irregularities.

Shares were down 7.2 percent in late afternoon trading, with volume reaching more than 32 million shares about 30 minutes before the session's end.

Index snapshot at 15:36 EDT:

* S&P 500 is up 7.55 points, or 0.38 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp is adding 32.83 points, or 0.72 percent.

* Dow industrials are up 57.64 points, or 0.34 percent.

* Russell 2000 is adding 5.31 points, or 0.46 percent.

* S&P MidCap is up 1.8 points, or 0.13 percent.

* S&P SmallCap is up 1.48 points, or 0.22 percent. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)