By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 A rebound in Apple
shares helped push U.S. stocks higher on Wednesday, breaking the
market's two-day string of losses.
Apple shares jumped 3.1 percent to $101, the most actively
traded on the Nasdaq, after several brokerages raised their
price targets on the iPhone maker.
Its shares had ended down slightly on Tuesday. Investors
took profits in the stock after the company launched the iPhone
6 and introduced a new product, the Apple Watch.
Several companies that deal in wireless and cash-less
payments rose on Wednesday, as well, in the wake of Apple
announcing the Apple Pay mobile payment service.
Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd jumped 6.9
percent to $3.55. Net Element Inc more than doubled, up
119 percent to $3.80. But eBay Inc fell 3.1 percent to
$51.10 as analysts viewed as a threat to PayPal, its online
payment service.
Wednesday's gains follows two sessions of losses for the S&P
500.
"The equity market seems to have this rising tide
atmosphere, and everyone's watching Apple. As it moves, so does
the market," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at
JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Energy shares were among the biggest drags for the second
session this week, following another decline in oil prices.
U.S. crude futures fell to a 16-month low, while
Brent fell to a 17-month low.
The S&P energy index ended down 0.3 percent. The
index is down 3.9 percent for the month so far.
Other recent weakness in U.S. stocks has been triggered by
concerns the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner
than some investors had expected. Higher rates would raise
borrowing costs for individuals and companies.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.84 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 17,068.71, the S&P 500 gained 7.25
points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,995.69 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 34.24 points, or 0.75 percent, at 4,586.52.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Daqo New Energy, which rose 14.43 percent, while the
largest percentage decliner was Pulse Electronics,
which fell 21.94 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were U.S.-listed
shares of Petrobras, down 2.52 percent at $17.38, and
Rite Aid, up 2.54 percent at $6.46.
Besides Apple, GT Advanced Technologies, down 14.5
percent at $12.78, and 21Vianet Group, down 8.0 percent
to $20.13, were among the most actively traded on Nasdaq.
It was a second day of sharp losses for GT Advanced
Technologies. Apple said its new iPhone 6 would not feature
screens made with GT's sapphire glass displays.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,612 to 1,414, for a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,646 issues rose and 1,049 fell for a 1.57-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The broad S&P 500 index posted 14 new 52-week highs and five
new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 52 new highs and 60 new
lows.
About 5.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
matching the average for the last five days, according to data
from BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)