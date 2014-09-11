By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Shares of Five Below,
Men's Wearhouse and Restoration Hardware were
lower on Thursday following results and forecasts.
Shares of Restoration Hardware were down 2.8 percent, a day
after it cut its full-year sales forecast. Five Below shares
were down 0.9 percent after it said it expects current-quarter
sales to be flat to slightly positive. Men's Wearhouse
shares were down 6.6 percent following results.
RadioShack shares, however, were up 9.6 percent
after recent sharp declines. It said Thursday it may need to
file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsens,
after reporting its tenth straight quarterly loss.
For S&P 500 companies, consumer discretionary results have
lagged the broader market in the second quarter, with consumer
discretionary profit growth at 7.6 percent compared with the S&P
500's 8.5 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Index snapshot at 13:01 EDT:
* S&P 500 fell 2.67 points, or 0.13 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp lost 12.56 points, or 0.27 percent.
* Dow industrials fell 35.41 points, or 0.21 percent.
* Russell 2000 rose 2.08 points, or 0.18 percent.
* S&P MidCap rose 2.97 points, or 0.21 percent.
* S&P SmallCap rose 1.69 points, or 0.25 percent.
