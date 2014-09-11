NEW YORK, Sept 11 Shares of Five Below, Men's Wearhouse and Restoration Hardware were lower on Thursday following results and forecasts.

Shares of Restoration Hardware were down 2.8 percent, a day after it cut its full-year sales forecast. Five Below shares were down 0.9 percent after it said it expects current-quarter sales to be flat to slightly positive. Men's Wearhouse shares were down 6.6 percent following results.

RadioShack shares, however, were up 9.6 percent after recent sharp declines. It said Thursday it may need to file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsens, after reporting its tenth straight quarterly loss.

For S&P 500 companies, consumer discretionary results have lagged the broader market in the second quarter, with consumer discretionary profit growth at 7.6 percent compared with the S&P 500's 8.5 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Index snapshot at 13:01 EDT:

* S&P 500 fell 2.67 points, or 0.13 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp lost 12.56 points, or 0.27 percent.

* Dow industrials fell 35.41 points, or 0.21 percent.

* Russell 2000 rose 2.08 points, or 0.18 percent.

* S&P MidCap rose 2.97 points, or 0.21 percent.

* S&P SmallCap rose 1.69 points, or 0.25 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)