By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks were higher on
Tuesday, but despite the gain in major indexes the ratio of
advancing stocks to declining ones was weak, which Cantor
Fitzgerald sees as a sign of markets becoming stretched.
About 52 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange were higher on Tuesday, and while the Nasdaq Composite
index rose 0.2 percent, only 39 percent of Nasdaq-listed names
were higher on the day.
Investors look to the A/D line as an indicator of the
breadth of market strength, and lately it has been showing signs
of weakness. Over the past 50 sessions, an average of 1,491 NYSE
stocks rose on the day, down sharply from the 1,686 average in
late June. There has been a similar trend among Nasdaq names,
and both exchanges have seen their advancers diverge from new
highs on the S&P 500.
The divergence is "another stress line in the foundation of
the market that make otherwise unremarkable potential catalysts
even more important," Cantor wrote in a note to clients, adding
that it had seen this trend in the past: in September 2012,
April 2011 and October 2011, all periods that presaged a market
pullback.
"This condition now makes us considerably more (tactically)
bearish, especially in combination with all the other metrics we
consider," the firm wrote. "The divergence indicates a condition
which arguably can't persist for long."
Index snapshot at 11:58 EDT:
* S&P 500 was rising 13.28 points, or 0.67 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 18.82 points, or 0.42
percent.
* Dow industrials was adding 89.19 points, or 0.52
percent.
* Russell 2000 was adding 1.1 points, or 0.1 percent.
* S&P MidCap was adding 6.72 points, or 0.47 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was gaining 0.88 points, or 0.13
percent.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)