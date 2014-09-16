NEW YORK, Sept 16 Put buyers were driving a
second day of heavy volume in GT Advanced Technologies Inc's
options and the company's shares were down 1.5 percent
on Tuesday as a week-long slide in the company's shares
continued.
GT's shares had plunged in their heaviest-ever trading day
on Sept. 9 after Apple Inc said its new iPhone 6 would
not feature screens made with GT's sapphire glass displays. The
company's stock had done well earlier in the year on enthusiasm
over a partnership between the two.
Buyers paying 35 to 40 cents for GT puts at the $10 strike
price that are set to expire on October 3 dominated the options
flow on Tuesday, with about 6,000 contracts trading, said Henry
Schwartz, president of options analytics firm Trade Alert.
The shares were last down 18 cents at $11.70.
GT shares would have to drop below $9.60-$9.65 by the
October expiration for the trader to make a profit if they held
on to the puts till expiration.
About 55,000 puts and 17,000 calls traded as of 1:33 p.m.
EDT on Tuesday, according to Trade Alert data. This follows
47,594 puts and 29,968 calls that traded on Monday.
GT shares have shed about 32 percent of their value since
Sept. 9 when Apple unveiled its new iPhones, but the shares
still remain up about 33 percent year-to-date.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Nick Zieminski)