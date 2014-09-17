NEW YORK, Sept 17 Materials stocks were
trading higher on Wednesday as the best performing of the 10
major S&P sectors heading into the midpoint of the session, led
by gains in DuPont and Nucor Corp.
DuPont shares were moving up 4.4 percent at $68.75
after activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management,
among the biggest shareholders in the company, urged it to
separate its high-growth businesses from those with strong cash
flows.
The advance put Dow component DuPont on track for its best
performance since July 2013.
Nucor shares were 3.8 percent higher at $57.75 after the
steelmaker forecast third-quarter earnings between 70 to 75
cents a share, well above the current Thomson Reuters estimate
of 61 cents a share.
While Nucor currently holds a forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 18.92 versus the 12.99 average for its peers in the
sector, the stock may still have room to run higher. StarMine
data holds an intrinsic value of $73.21 on the stock, roughly 27
percent above its current level.
The S&P materials sector was trading 0.6 percent
higher and was on track for its third straight advance.
Among smaller names in the materials sector, U.S. Steel
was the best performer on the S&P MidCap 400 index,
trading up 8.8 percent to $45.06 after the company said its
Canadian operations, which has been a money-losing unit over the
past five years, would apply for relief from creditors.
Consolidated volume of nearly 14 million for U.S. Steel was
more than twice its 10-day average of 6.9 million and had
already made it the most active day for the stock since July 30.
Index snapshot at 11:44 EDT (1544 GMT):
* S&P 500 was rising 0.89 points, or 0.04 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 5.12 points, or 0.11
percent.
* Dow industrials was adding 13.61 points, or 0.08
percent.
* Russell 2000 was adding 5.97 points, or 0.52
percent.
* S&P MidCap was adding 1.95 points, or 0.14 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was gaining 2.62 points, or 0.4
percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)