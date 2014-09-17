NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks were little
changed at midday on Wednesday, ahead of a key statement by the
Federal Reserve which investors hope will provide insight into
the next monetary policy move by the U.S. central bank.
The materials sector was a bright spot, with
DuPont up 4.5 percent at $68.78 after activist investor
Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, among the biggest
shareholders in the company, urged it to separate its
high-growth businesses from those with strong cash flows.
The broader market was focused on the Fed as it concludes a
two-day policy meeting. It is expected to provide indications on
how soon it may lift interest rates as it prepares for a shift
in stance after years of near-zero interest rates and aggressive
stimulus. Many investors are focused on whether the Fed will
remove the phrasing in its pledge to keep rates intact for a
"considerable time."
"We are going to find out today, this is a little bit of an
unknown quantity, how dovish Janet Yellen really is - because if
you are truly going to live up to your dovish credentials, you
are not going to do diddly," said Stephen Massocca, managing
director at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.
"I don't think policy is going to change, but perception
could and that is important to the market."
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 7.74
points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,139.71, the S&P 500 was
losing 0.72 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,998.26 and the Nasdaq
Composite was adding 0.23 points, or 0.01 percent, to
4,552.99.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Hyperdynamcs, which was rising 22.47 percent, while
the largest percentage decliner was Rackspace Hosting,
down 15.94 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Petroleo
Brasil, up 1.60 percent to $17.79; Bank of America
, up 0.06 percent to $16.72 and Civitas Solutions
, down 4.41 percent to $16.25.
On the Nasdaq, Apple Inc, up 0.1 percent to
$100.95; Net Element Inc, up 25.8 percent to $3.27 and
Yahoo Inc, down 0.4 percent to $42.55, were among the
most actively traded.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 1,695 to 1,266, for a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,610 issues were rising and 993 falling for a
1.62-to-1 ratio.
The broad S&P 500 index was posting 38 new 52-week highs and
7 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 44 new highs and
33 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Bernadette Baum)