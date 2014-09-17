(Updates, adds Fed reaction, changes comment)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks edged higher in
volatile trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a
"considerable time" and repeated concerns over slack in the
labor market, standing firm against calls to overhaul its policy
statement.
Interest rate projections, however, show Fed officials
expect rate hikes, when they come, will do so at a quicker pace
than previously forecast. The U.S. dollar jumped against the
euro and yen after the statement and data release. Shares in
financials, up 0.4 percent, extended gains to end the
session as one of the better performing S&P sectors took the
lead on the S&P 500.
"The two statements that were clear was, of course, the
'considerable time' maintained in there and the significant
underutilization, so both those terms were left over from the
previous one, which tells you there is not any meaningful moves
anytime soon," said Terry Dufrene, global investment specialist
at JPMorgan Private Bank in New Orleans.
Stocks moved between gains and losses immediately after the
statement before trending higher during Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
press conference, only to pare gains towards the close as the
S&P 500 reached a technical resistance point near its record
intraday high. The Dow managed to inch higher to set a closing
record.
"What that means is people were anticipating more than what
was in the statement, so it was an anticipatory reaction versus
a reaction to the fact," said Dufrene.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.88 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 17,156.85, the S&P 500 gained 2.59
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,001.57 and the Nasdaq Composite
was added 9.43 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,562.19.
Materials were the best performing sector, up 0.6
percent, led by a 5.2 percent gain in DuPont after
activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, among
the biggest shareholders in the company, urged it to separate
its high-growth businesses from those with strong cash flows.
Housing stocks outperformed the broader market in the wake
of earnings from homebuilder Lennar Corp, up 5.8 percent
to $41.40, and upbeat data on homebuilder sentiment. The PHLX
housing index advanced 1.6 percent to notch its biggest
gain in a month.
U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in nearly 1-1/2
years in August and underlying inflation pressures were muted,
giving the Fed more ammunition in its argument to keep rates
low.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Hyperdynamics, up 20.22 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was Rackspace Hosting, down 17.67
percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank Of
America, up 0.36 percent to $16.77; Petrobras,
up 0.57 percent to $17.61; and General Electric, up 0.23
percent to $26.27.
On the Nasdaq, Apple Inc, up 0.7 percent to
$101.58; Yahoo Inc, down 0.3 percent to $42.59; and
Microsoft, down 0.5 percent to $46.52, were among the
most actively traded.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,563
to 1,500, for a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the Nasdaq,
1,530 issues rose and 1,158 fell for a 1.32-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The broad S&P 500 index posted 43 new 52-week highs and 8
new lows; the Nasdaq Composite saw 57 new highs and 60 new lows.
Volume was active, with about 6.06 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, above the 5.65 billion average so far this
month, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)