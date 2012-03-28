* Commodity-related shares drop along with oil, metal prices
* S&P 500 holds key 1,400 support level
* Stocks on target for best quarter since 2009
* Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P off 0.5 pct, Nasdaq off 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks declined on
Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a
reason to sell commodity-related shares.
A sharp fall in U.S. crude oil futures hit energy stocks,
prompted by talk of a release of some U.S. and European
strategic oil reserves. Materials shares dropped as well.
A weaker-than-expected report on U.S. durable goods orders
deflated some of the recent investor optimism over the economy,
leading to softness in industrial shares.
Analysts also said quarter-end stock buying, which lifted
stocks earlier this week and caused a number of top performers
to hit new 52-week highs, may be waning.
Window dressing at the "end of quarter has probably driven
up stock prices over the last couple of days," said Robbert Van
Batenburg, head of equity research at Louis Capital in New York.
"That upward pressure is fading away," he added. "If you buy
a stock now, it's going to settle on Monday, and it won't show
up in the first-quarter results."
Caterpillar Inc, down 3.5 percent at $104.26, was
the biggest drag on the Dow. Major oil companies Exxon Mobil
Corp, down 0.9 percent at $85.86, and Chevron Corp
, down 1.1 percent at $105.89, also weighed heavily on
the blue-chip average.
The S&P 500 materials sector index, down 1.5
percent, led the broad market's decline, followed by the S&P
energy sector index, down 1.2 percent. All S&P 500
sectors were lower, except for financials.
Despite the decline, the S&P 500's ability to hold the 1,400
level was an indication that the market's uptrend was still in
place, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells
Capital Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 71.52 points,
or 0.54 percent, to 13,126.21 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index slipped 6.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to
1,405.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 15.39
points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,104.96.
The S&P 500 is still up 11.8 percent so far for the first
quarter, which is expected to be the best three-month period for
the broad market index since the third quarter of 2009.
Gold and copper prices dropped as the durable goods orders
curbed investors' appetite for risk.
Data showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 2.2
percent in February, falling short of a consensus forecast for a
3 percent gain, while a gauge of future business investment also
missed forecasts, casting a shadow on the manufacturing sector's
support of the recovery.
Much of the market's recent gains have come in the wake of
improved economic data and accommodative monetary policies by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the
world. On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, asked in an ABC
News interview about the potential for more quantitative easing,
said the Fed wasn't taking any options off the table.
"We're ahead of where I thought we'd be right now," said
Thomas Villalta, portfolio manager for Jones Villalta Asset
Management in Austin, Texas.
Among the sectors leading gains for the quarter, the S&P
financial index ended the day up 0.4 percent and looks
poised to see more strength, he said.
"Our view is financials will continue to build, mainly
because they're coming off such a low base," Villalta said.
In the tech sector, the stock of Apple Inc hit yet
another lifetime high of $621.45. The company said it will offer
a refund to buyers of its new iPad in Australia after it was
accused of misleading advertising.
Apple's stock closed at $617.62, up 0.5 percent for the day.
Volume was slightly above average, with 6.84 billion shares
on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the Amex. For the
year to date, the daily average volume is 6.83 billion.
Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a ratio of 19
to 11, while on the Nasdaq, 16 stocks fell for nearly every nine
that rose.