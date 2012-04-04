* US private sector adds 209,000 jobs in March-ADP
* Fed minutes indicate further asset buying unlikely
* Futures down: S&P 13 pts, Dow 114 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 4 Wall Street stocks were looked
likely to open lower open on Wednesday, despite good private
sector payrolls data, as investors digested minutes from the
latest Federal Reserve meeting published Tuesday suggesting
further monetary stimulus action is unlikely.
U.S. stock index futures briefly pared losses after the
jobs data from payrolls processor ADP that showed U.S. private
employers added 209,000 jobs in March, suggesting the labor
market was continuing to strengthen. But it was not enough to
boost market sentiment.
"My conclusion is the employment growth trend that we've
seen over the last year remains in place and we probably will
see a decent employment number on Friday when the Department of
Labor reports non-farm payrolls," said Fred Dickson, chief
market strategist, D.A. Davidson & Co. Lake Oswego, Oregon.
"It's kind of surprising there didn't appear to be any
market reaction to it."
Supportive policies by the U.S. central bank have been a
primary catalyst for the S&P 500 stock index's surge of 30
percent since October, even though improving economic conditions
have also played a part in the rally. On Tuesday, the S&P 500
index retreated from four-year highs following the release of
the Fed meeting minutes. Still, the index is up 12.4 percent for
the year.
"The Fed minutes, which claimed markets were robust, have
cast doubts on never-ending easing," said Sal Arnuk, co-head of
trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
S&P 500 futures fell 13 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 114
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 18 points.
In Europoe, Spanish borrowing costs jumped at bond auctions
on Wednesday, spreading concern in wider European markets and
overshadowing a successful step back into debt markets by
neighbouring Portugal.
European Central Bank held interest rates at a record low of
1.0 percent, as widely expected.
U.S. ISM non-manufacturing sector PMI data will be released
at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
In corporate news, Moody's downgraded the ratings of
conglomerate General Electric Co and its finance unit
General Electric Capital each by a notch, saying there were
"material risks" associated with its funding model.
The stock is down 1.5 percent at $19.66 in
premarket trade.
Justice Holdings, the London-listed investment
firm, will pay about $1.4 billion in cash to buy a 29 percent
stake in Burger King from its owner private equity group 3G
Capital Management LLC, in a move which will see the hamburger
chain go public again.
A federal judge rejected Bank of New York Mellon Corp's
bid to dismiss a lawsuit by bondholders who invested in
26 trusts alleged to have contained risky mortgage loans from
the former Countrywide Financial Corp.
The world's largest online coupon website Groupon Inc
is being sued by a shareholder for misleading investors
about its financial results and concealing weak internal
controls.