* U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest since 2008
* Spanish yields rise after Wednesday's bond auction
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks traded flat to
slightly higher Thursday after two straight days of declines as
jobless claims data showing improvement in the U.S. labor market
helped offset revived concerns about the euro zone's fiscal
stability.
Government data showed the number of Americans submitting
claims for new jobless benefits fell to the lowest in nearly
four years last week, indicating the labor market is slowly
improving.
The data comes ahead of Friday's key employment report, when
the stock market is closed for the Good Friday holiday.
The claims data "remains going in the right direction as the
U.S. economy recovers. It also jives with some of the
manufacturing numbers we have been getting - like the ISM that
remains well above 50 and shows a reasonably good expansion,"
said Sean Kraus, chief investment officer of CitizensTrust in
Pasadena, California.
Investors kept watch on Spain and its ability to meet budget
targets in the wake of the Spanish government's poorly received
bond sale on Wednesday, which triggered fears about funding
difficulties for weaker euro-zone countries, as the effects of
the European Central Bank's huge liquidity injections may be
diminishing.
An International Monetary Fund spokesman said on Thursday
that Spain is facing "severe" challenges that call for sustained
economic reforms by the government.
"There are obviously some issues in Europe that are starting
to get people's attention and can be a reason for the fast money
to pull out, but I don't think you are seeing what you saw last
year in terms of a dramatic downshift in the market," Kraus
said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the nonfarm payrolls
report due on Friday will show the U.S. economy added 203,000
jobs in March. That would represent a fourth straight month of
solid job creation, marking the longest stretch of monthly
employment gains topping 200,000 since 1999.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11.09
points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,063.66. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index inched up just 0.01 of a point, or unchanged on a
percentage basis, to 1,398.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 13.37 points, or 0.44 percent, to 3,081.46.
Some retailers' shares advanced after they reported March
same-store sales that topped forecasts as mild weather and an
early Easter spurred consumers to shop for bright-colored
clothes and other seasonal items last month. The
stronger-than-expected March sales prompted some retailers to
raise their profit expectations for the quarter.
The S&P retail index climbed 1 percent.
For March, the Thomson Reuters Same Store Sales Index
registered a robust gain of 4.3 percent, well above the forecast
of a 3.5 percent rise.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc jumped 9 percent to $72.18 a
day after the home goods retailer posted quarterly results that
exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
PPG Industries Inc climbed to an all-time high of
$98.54 after the chemical maker forecast first-quarter profit
above Wall Street's expectations and said it would lay off 2,000
workers, mostly in Europe, due to weak demand.
At midday, the stock was up 3 percent at $96.75.