By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 5 The Dow and the S&P 500
slipped on Thursday, on track for three straight days of
declines, although jobless claims data showing improvement in
the U.S. labor market helped offset revived concerns about the
euro zone's fiscal stability.
The S&P 500 was on track for its biggest weekly drop of the
year and worst weekly performance since mid-December.
But the Nasdaq advanced modestly, buoyed by retailer Bed
Bath & Beyond shares hitting a lifetime high of $72.71
a day after the company reported quarterly results that exceeded
Wall Street's expectations.
In another indication that the U.S. labor market is slowly
improving, government data on Thursday showed the number of
Americans filing claims for new jobless benefits fell to the
lowest in nearly four years last week.
The data comes ahead of Friday's key employment report, when
the U.S. stock market is closed for the Good Friday holiday.
The jobless claims data "remains going in the right
direction as the U.S. economy recovers. It also jives with some
of the manufacturing numbers we have been getting - like the ISM
that remains well above 50 and shows a reasonably good
expansion," said Sean Kraus, chief investment officer of
CitizensTrust in Pasadena, California.
Investors kept watch on Spain and its ability to meet budget
targets in the wake of the Spanish government's poorly received
bond sale on Wednesday. The anemic demand for Spain's bonds
triggered fears about funding difficulties for weaker euro-zone
countries, as the effects of the European Central Bank's huge
liquidity injections may be diminishing.
An International Monetary Fund spokesman said on Thursday
that Spain is facing "severe" challenges that call for sustained
economic reforms by the government.
"Everybody wants to get out of the way with the holiday, the
market closed and the jobs data tomorrow," said Seth Setrakian,
co-head of U.S. equities at First New York Securities in New
York.
"Over the last couple of days, a small sense of trepidation
came back in that the market is able to correct, and people are
kind of re-evaluating their books, saying, 'Where do I want to
be positioned over the next three- to six-month horizon now that
you've had such a great past six months?'"
Economists polled by Reuters expect the nonfarm payrolls
report due on Friday will show the U.S. economy added 203,000
jobs in March. That would represent a fourth straight month of
solid job creation, marking the longest stretch of monthly
employment gains topping 200,000 since 1999.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 42.23
points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,032.52. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 3.30 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,395.66. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 7.70 points, or 0.25
percent, to 3,075.79.
Some retailers' shares advanced after the companies reported
March same-store sales that topped forecasts as mild weather and
an early Easter spurred consumers to shop for bright-colored
clothes and other seasonal items. The stronger-than-expected
March sales prompted some retailers to raise their profit
expectations for the quarter.
Shares of TJX Cos Inc, which operates the T.J.Maxx
and Marshalls low-price chains, gained nearly 3 percent to
$40.52. The S&P retail index advanced 0.8 percent.
By mid-afternoon, Bed Bath & Beyond was up 9.3 percent at
$72.38 - near its all-time high hit earlier in the day.
For March, the Thomson Reuters Same Store Sales Index
registered a robust gain of 4.3 percent, exceeding the forecast
of a 3.5 percent rise. Excluding the drug stores,
the index rose 6.8 percent, well above the monthly same-store
sales gains of 3 percent to 5 percent throughout 2011, according
to Thomson Reuters.
PPG Industries Inc climbed to an all-time high of
$98.54 after the chemical maker forecast first-quarter profit
above Wall Street's expectations and said it would lay off 2,000
workers, mostly in Europe, due to weak demand.
By mid-afternoon, the stock was up 1.9 percent to $95.66.