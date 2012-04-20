* Most GE units show earnings growth
* McDonald's, Honeywell on tap
* Futures up: Dow 62 pts, S&P 5.4 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday, indicating the S&P 500 may snap a 2-day decline,
after quarterly results from Microsoft and General Electric Co
propelled a solid earnings season.
GE reported an 11.6 percent profit decline, weighed
down by a charge from exiting an Irish mortgage business. The
largest U.S. conglomerate showed earnings growth across most
businesses. GE gained 0.7 percent to $19.27 in premarket
trading.
After the close Thursday, Microsoft Corp posted
profits that beat estimates as personal computer sales held up
better than expected.
Kimberly-Clark Corp posted higher quarterly profit
as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers trimmed
costs to deal with some U.S. weakness.
Industrial products maker Ingersoll Rand Plc also
reported results early Friday and provided a full-year outlook.
Other major companies due to announce results Friday
included McDonald's Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc
and Honeywell International Inc.
Of the 105 S&P 500 components reporting to date, 81.9
percent beat analysts' expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 62
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11.5 points.
Oilfield services company Schlumberger NV's profit
rose on improved deepwater activity and global exploration in
several regions.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc climbed 1.6 percent to
$8.10 premarket as the chipmaker forecast revenue above
expectations late Thursday in another sign that PC demand was
holding up better than anticipated.
U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson, which
secured European Union clearance Thursday to purchase Swiss
medical device maker Synthes Inc for about $21
billion, expects to close the deal in the current quarter.
In Europe, a rebound in bank shares offset losses in the
technology and energy sectors and kept a key equities index on
track for its first weekly gain in nearly a month.
Asian shares fell after disappointing U.S. economic data
stirred doubts about the strength of the recovery.