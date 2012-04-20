* GE profit tops view
* McDonald's, Honeywell on tap
* Futures up: Dow 49 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday, indicating the S&P 500 may snap a 2-day decline,
after better-than expected results from Microsoft and General
Electric Co propelled a solid earnings season.
GE rose 1.4 percent to $19.40 in premarket trading
after the largest U.S. conglomerate's first-quarter profit
topped estimates, helped by strong sales of jet engines and
energy equipment as well as profit growth at its finance arm.
Microsoft Corp gained 3.6 percent to $32.13
premarket as the maker of the Windows operating system posted
profit that beat expectations late Thursday as personal computer
sales held up better than expected. [ID :nL2E8FJFJG]
"GE was really strong, Microsoft had some good news. Those
are probably the two biggest companies that pop out," said Kim
Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital
Group in Pittsburgh.
"GE's number's especially because it is a bellwether for the
industrials and it's global. They beat on revenues, which they
haven't really been able to do in a long time, and that really
bodes well for industrials in particular."
Kimberly-Clark Corp posted higher quarterly profit
as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers trimmed
costs to deal with some U.S. weakness.
Air conditioner maker Ingersoll Rand Plc posted
profit topped the Wall Street view early Friday and forecast
full-year profit within Wall Street estimates.
Other major companies due to announce results Friday
included McDonald's Corp and Gilead Sciences Inc
.
Of the 105 S&P 500 components reporting through Thursday ,
81.9 percent beat analysts' expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 49
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12.25 points.
Oilfield services company Schlumberger NV's profit
rose on improved deepwater activity and global exploration in
several regions. Shares climbed 1.5 percent to $70.85 in
premarket.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc climbed 1.6 percent to
$8.10 premarket as the chipmaker forecast revenue above
expectations late Thursday in another sign that PC demand was
holding up better than anticipated.
U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson, which
secured European Union clearance Thursday to purchase Swiss
medical device maker Synthes Inc for about $21
billion, expects to close the deal in the current quarter.
In Europe, a rebound in bank shares offset losses in the
technology and energy sectors and kept a key equities index on
track for its first weekly gain in nearly a month.
Asian shares fell after disappointing U.S. economic data
stirred doubts about the strength of the recovery.