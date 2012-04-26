* Jobless claims data on tap

* Exxon to report earnings

* Euro zone sentiment ebbs

* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 2.3 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday a day after the Nasdaq posted its biggest gain of the year and ahead of U.S. jobless claims data, a barometer of labor market health.

* In another troubling sign from the euro zone, economic sentiment fell more than forecast in April, driven by more pessimistic industry and services sectors, according to data, as the region's economy sinks into recession.

* Earnings season continues in full swing as Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil and gas producer, is due to report higher quarterly results on the back of strong oil prices.

* The earnings season has been stronger than expected. With 200 of the S&P 500 companies reporting, three-fourths have topped estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data as of Wednesday prior to the market close.

* S&P 500 futures fell 2.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures took off 8 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 7 points.

* The Labor Department release first-time claims for jobless benefits for at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists forecast a total of 375,000 new filings, compared with 386,000 in the prior week. Softness in recent U.S. data has worried investors concerned about a summer slowdown.

* Blowout earnings from Apple Inc helped propel the S&P 500 back above its 50-day moving average Wednesday after the level had been fiercely contested. Stocks pulled back as much as 4.2 percent from yearly highs in early April, reached after a 30 percent run from October.

* European equity markets slipped into negative territory after the weaker euro zone data reignited concerns about the economy against a backdrop of mixed corporate earnings. The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.3 percent.

* Among major companies to report early Thursday, Dow Chemical Co, the largest U.S. chemical maker by sales, posted a 34 percent drop in profit as declining specialty chemicals and materials offset strong agricultural sales.

* Colgate-Palmolive Co posted higher profit and sales as it increased advertising and cut costs to mitigate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

* PepsiCo Inc reported a dip in quarterly profit as the soft drink and snack maker reinvested in its business.

* Bond rating group Moody's Corp said net income rose nearly 12 percent as corporations sold more debt.

* Whirlpool Corp reported higher-than-expected profit as the world's largest appliance maker relied on price increases and cost cuts to combat weak demand for appliances in Europe and North America.

* Other major companies due to report included Amazon.com Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc and Eastman Chemical Co.

* Enterprise software maker Citrix Systems Inc rose 4.7 percent, chipmaker Xilinx Inc gained 6.2 percent, and TriQuint Semiconductor Inc was down 9.8 percent after reporting results late Wednesday.

* U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC had its best quarterly profit since its 2009 bankruptcy on strong sales in North America, and confirmed estimates of a profit of about $1.5 billion in 2012. Chrysler is managed by its majority owner Fiat SpA.

* Also on the economic front, the National Association of Realtors issues pending home sales for March at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists expect a 1.0 percent rise, compared with a 0.5 percent drop in February.