By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, April 26 Wall Street was set to ease at the open on Thursday following the Nasdaq's biggest gains this year as new jobless claims came in above expectations in another sign that recent improvement in the labor market may be easing.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits were down by 1,000 to 388,000, but from an upwardly revised number in the prior week. Analysts expected 375,000 filings.

"They came in a lot higher than expected, which probably is raising a bit of concern again," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst with PFG Best in Chicago. "We'll be in the slog for a while and obviously stocks took a little tumble on it. This could take some momentum away."

The worry over the economy comes as stronger-than-expected earnings, most prominently from Apple Inc, have helped drive stocks higher. Of the 200 S&P 500 companies reporting, three-fourths have topped estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data as of Wednesday.

S&P 500 futures fell 4.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures took off 23 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 6 points.

Still, Wednesday's rally helped purged much of the losses incurred earlier in April, when investors were worried about market prospects ahead of a seasonally weak period starting in May.

The S&P 500 is back above its 50-day moving average after the level was fiercely contested. Stocks pulled back as much as 4.2 percent from yearly highs in early April, reached after a 30 percent run from October.

"Despite a very shaky start to April the S&P is only down 1-1/4 percent through yesterday's close," said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York. "It could actually be a flat month, which would be terrific if you think about where we stood three weeks ago."

Earnings season was in full swing as Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil company, posted lower profit on slumping oil and gas production. Shares were off 1.2 percent to $85.80.

Health insurer Aetna Inc reported lower-than-expected profit after higher claim costs and administrative expenses. The shares fell 8.9 percent to $44.95.

Colgate-Palmolive Co posted higher income and sales. Earnings matched estimates, while sales topped expectations. The shares rose 0.4 percent to $99.99

PepsiCo Inc reported a smaller dip in earnings than Wall Street expected and the soft drink and snack maker stood by its 2012 outlook.

Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest appliance maker, reported better-than-estimated net, relying on price increases and cost cuts to combat weak demand.

In another troubling sign from the euro zone, economic sentiment fell more than forecast in April as the region's economy sank into recession.

European equity markets slipped into negative territory after the data reignited concerns about the economy against a backdrop of mixed corporate earnings. The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.7 percent.

An important earnings report came from overseas. U.S.-traded shares of Spanish bank Santander fell 4.5 percent to $6.23 after it said it had 1 billion euros in property-related losses to come. Its fate is tied to the outcome of Spain's debt crisis, and the stock recently hit its lowest level in three years.

Also on the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors issues pending home sales for March at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists expect a 1.0 percent rise, compared with a 0.5 percent drop in February.