By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks rose for a third
day on Thursday after upbeat housing data and
stronger-than-expected results from companies, including Citrix
Systems Inc, overshadowed some high-profile earnings
misses.
An index of pending home sales rose to nearly a two-year
high in March, sending the Philadelphia Stock Exchange index of
housing-related shares up 3 percent. Shares of
homebuilder Lennar climbed 5.7 percent to $27.38.
The stock of PulteGroup Inc, the No. 2 U.S.
homebuilder, soared 10.1 percent to $9.58 after it reported a
narrower-than-expected loss and its biggest increase in new
orders in seven years.
After the closing bell, shares of Amazon.com jumped
8.6 percent to $212.50 as the world's largest Internet retailer
reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's most bullish
expectations. Amazon ended the
regular session at $195.99, up 0.8 percent.
During the regular session, the positive news on the housing
front helped the market overcome data showing a stumbling labor
market recovery. Initial claims for jobless benefits fell
slightly in the latest week, but missed forecasts.
Shares of Citrix surged 12.4 percent to $86.76 a day after
the business software company reported strong net income,
prompting analysts to raise estimates.
Among other results, weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp
and online jobs recruiter Monster Worldwide Inc
both had higher-than expected earnings. Lockheed added 0.8
percent to $91.70 and Monster leaped 9.7 percent to
$8.95.
"You can get cautious right here, but do not get bearish.
There are too many good things happening," said Jeffrey Saut,
chief investment strategist of Raymond James Financial in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
With 254 companies in the S&P 500 reporting, more than 72
percent have topped estimates, according to Thomson Reuters
data. A big beat from Apple Inc drove Wednesday's
rally, which gave the Nasdaq its best day of the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 113.90 points,
or 0.87 percent, to close at 13,204.62. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index advanced 9.29 points, or 0.67 percent, to
1,399.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 20.98
points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,050.61.
Not everything on the earnings front was rosy. Exxon Mobil
Corp and Aetna Inc reported a drop in profits
from the year-ago quarter, while United Parcel Service Inc's
revenue missed Wall Street's expectations.
Exxon fell 0.9 percent to $86.07, Aetna slid 8.2 percent to
$45.31 and UPS lost 1.8 percent to $78.25.
Wednesday's rally helped to purge a lot of April's losses
brought on by investors' worries over prospects for a seasonally
weak market in May as well as signs that Europe's debt crisis
was getting worse.
"If we do run here, my guess is we run towards the intraday
high we made back on April 2 around 1,422, and we fail to break
out and then we pull back again," Saut said.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, whose shares sank earlier this
week following a report it stymied a bribery probe of its
Mexican operations, was among the Dow's top gainers. Wal-Mart's
stock climbed 2.8 percent to $58.95.
Also helping to support the Dow, shares of Chevron Corp
gained 2.3 percent to $106.22 after it announced late
Wednesday that its quarterly dividend would rise another 9 cents
per share.
Volume was 6.7 billion shares on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE Amex, compared with the daily
average this year of 6.77 billion.
Advancers outpaced decliners by a ratio of more than 2 to 1
on the NYSE and by about 5 to 3 on the Nasdaq.