* RIM could split its business in two - report

* New home sales data on tap

* Futures off: Dow 100 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 19 pts

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Monday as expectations waned that a European Union summit this week would help calm the escalating euro zone debt crisis.

A German government spokesman said the EU probably will not take any decisions on Greece in the upcoming summit, in which Greeks were hoping to ease the terms of their bailout.

Greece's new prime minister and finance minister will miss the meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday, due to illness, which also delayed a visit to Athens by Greece's international lenders.

Spain formally requested euro zone rescue loans for up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to recapitalize its debt-laden banks, saying the final amount of financial assistance would be set at a later stage. Some market economists say it is merely a prelude to a full bailout for the Spain.

A European equity benchmark fell more than 1 percent and the dollar, seen as a safe-haven when European markets are volatile, rose as worries about faltering global growth lingered after last week's soft manufacturing data worldwide.

"There's a sense the EU summit is going to be inconclusive, so we're seeing risk assets fall," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

Cardillo said the market will focus this week on Europe, but strong economic data could push the summit to the back burner.

"The European situation is just a big excuse. If, all of a sudden, we see economic growth in Asia and the United States, Europe would be a secondary deal for the market and not the focus."

The U.S. data calendar includes the Chicago Federal Reserve's National Activity Index for May due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) and the Commerce Department's new home sales for May at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 346,000 annualized units compared with 343,000 in April.

S&P 500 futures fell 12 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 100 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 19 points.

Research in Motion Ltd. shares edged lower in light premarket trading. The BlackBerry maker is considering splitting its business in two, separating its struggling handset manufacturing division from its messaging network, The Sunday Times reported.

U.S. regulators approved a generic version of Shire's ADHD drug Adderall XR made by Actavis, which is being bought by Watson Pharmaceuticals. Watson Pharma shares rose 2.4 percent in light premarket trading.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst decline of the year. The gains were not enough, however, to push indexes into positive territory for the week.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co fell 6 percent and Pfizer Inc lost 2.1 percent in premarket trading after the companies announced their closely watched blood clot preventer failed to win approval from U.S. health regulators.