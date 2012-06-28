* JPMorgan recent trade loss near $9 bln -NYT report
* News Corp board approves company split
* Futures off: Dow 66 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Thursday as investors were skeptical that concrete measures
would be agreed upon at the latest European Union summit to
tackle the region's debt crisis.
* Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co dropped 5.4 percent
in premarket trading in the wake of a New York Times report
projecting that losses from a recent botched trade could reach
$9 billion, more than four times the original estimate.
* EU leaders go into a meeting on Thursday more openly
divided than at any time since the euro crisis began, with
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel showing no sign of relenting
in her refusal to back other countries' debts.
* Yields on 10-year and five-year Italian government bonds
in the secondary market pared an earlier rise after Rome sold
near the top of the range of its planned issuance. However,
Spanish benchmark 10-year yields hovered near the 7 percent
level that forced other highly indebted countries to seek
bailouts.
* Traders awaited U.S. data on weekly jobless claims and the
final reading of first-quarter gross domestic product, both due
at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
* S&P 500 futures fell 6.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 66
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 15 points.
* The board of News Corp approved in principle
splitting the $60 billion media conglomerate into separate
publishing and entertainment businesses, a person familiar with
the situation said.
* Commodity prices fell as the U.S. dollar strengthened
against the euro, possibly hurting prices of stocks in the
materials and energy sectors.