* JPMorgan recent trade loss near $9 bln -NYT report
* News Corp board approves company split
* U.S. Supreme Court to rule on healthcare reform
* Futures off: Dow 72 pts, S&P 7.8 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stock index futures fell
in thin, choppy trading on Thursday as investors were skeptical
that the latest European Union summit would agree upon concrete
measures to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Financial shares were in focus, with JPMorgan losing ground
on a report that recent trading losses could reach $9 billion
and Barclays stock down 12 percent in the aftermath of a probe
into the manipulation of interbank lending rates.
EU leaders go into a meeting on Thursday more openly divided
than at any time since the euro crisis began, with Germany's
Chancellor Angela Merkel showing no sign of relenting in her
refusal to back other countries' debts.
A spokesman for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said that a report that Germany could be willing to move sooner
than expected to accept shared liability of euro zone debt was
not true.
Yields on 10-year and five-year Italian government bonds in
the secondary market pared an earlier rise after Rome sold near
the top of the range of its planned debt issuance. However,
Spanish benchmark 10-year yields hovered near the 7 percent
level that recently forced other highly indebted countries to
seek bailouts.
Healthcare stocks will be in focus as the U.S. Supreme Court
is set to deliver its ruling on President Barack Obama's 2010
healthcare overhaul, his signature domestic policy achievement.
Traders awaited U.S. data on weekly jobless claims and the
final reading of first-quarter gross domestic product, both due
at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
"With a busy morning ahead the market is starting the
morning with trepidation as any one of the slate of events could
alter significantly the path of the day," said Andre Bakhos,
director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
S&P 500 futures fell 7.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 72
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 10 points.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co dropped 2.7 percent in
premarket trading in the wake of a New York Times report
projecting that losses from a recent botched trade could reach
$9 billion in a worst-case scenario, more than four times the
original estimate.
U.S.-traded shares of British bank Barclays tumbled
12 percent premarket a day after an investigation found it had
manipulated interbank lending rates over several years, in a
probe that could cost the financial industry billions of
dollars.
The board of News Corp approved in principle
splitting the $60 billion media conglomerate into separate
publishing and entertainment businesses, a person familiar with
the situation said.
Commodity prices fell as the U.S. dollar strengthened
against the euro, possibly hurting prices of stocks in the
materials and energy sectors.