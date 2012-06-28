* JPMorgan down, NYT says recent trade loss near $9 bln
* Barclays slides on LIBOR manipulation probe
* U.S. Supreme Court to rule on healthcare reform
* Futures off: Dow 83 pts, S&P 6.7 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stocks were set to fall
at the open on Thursday as investors were skeptical that the
latest European Union summit would agree on concrete measures to
tackle the region's debt crisis.
Financial shares were in focus, with JPMorgan losing ground
on a report that recent trading losses could reach $9 billion
and Barclays stock down 12 percent in the aftermath of a probe
into the manipulation of interbank lending rates.
EU leaders go into a meeting on Thursday more openly divided
than at any time since the euro crisis began, with Germany's
Chancellor Angela Merkel showing no sign of relenting in her
refusal to back other countries' debts.
A spokesman for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said that a report that Germany could be willing to move sooner
than expected to accept shared liability of euro zone debt was
not true.
Spanish benchmark 10-year yields hovered near the 7 percent
level that recently forced other highly indebted countries to
seek bailouts. Markets have been worrying that Spain, the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy, will have to ask for financial
help in excess of the 100 billion euros already approved for
Madrid to bail out its banks.
Healthcare stocks will also be in focus as the U.S. Supreme
Court is set to deliver its ruling on President Barack Obama's
2010 healthcare overhaul, his signature domestic policy
achievement.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell last week, but remained too high to
signal any major improvement in the labor market.
"There are no surprises here. Claims are pretty much around
where they were last week. This is a lackluster economy and I'm
worried about what the June payroll will look like, but people
are right now focused on health care and Europe," said Wayne
Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in New
York.
S&P 500 futures fell 6.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 83
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 10 points.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co dropped 3 percent in
premarket trading in the wake of a New York Times report
projecting that losses from a recent botched trade could reach
$9 billion in a worst-case scenario, more than four times the
original estimate.
U.S.-traded shares of British bank Barclays tumbled
12.2 percent premarket a day after an investigation found it had
manipulated interbank lending rates over several years, in a
probe that could cost the financial industry billions of
dollars.
Adding to the gloom in finance, Citi Investment Research
posted a bearish note on several U.S. banks including Bank of
America Corp and Goldman Sachs as the slow
economic recovery hurts trading.
The board of News Corp approved in principle
splitting the $60 billion media conglomerate into separate
publishing and entertainment businesses, a person familiar with
the situation said.
Commodity prices fell as the U.S. dollar strengthened
against the euro, possibly hurting prices of stocks in the
materials and energy sectors.