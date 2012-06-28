* U.S. Supreme Court upholds key part of healthcare reform

* JPMorgan down, NYT says trade loss could reach $9 bln

* Barclays slides on LIBOR manipulation probe

* Indexes off: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, with healthcare stocks trading erratically after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a key part of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul in a surprise move for many investors.

U.S. stocks had already been down sharply in the first hour of trading on investor skepticism that the latest European Union summit would agree on concrete measures to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The drop accelerated after the top U.S. court backed the centerpiece of Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law that requires that most Americans get insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty.

The Morgan Stanely healthcare payor index was flat after falling sharply after the ruling. Individual stocks moved in a wide range. WellPoint fell 3.6 percent to $66.97 and Centene rose 8 percent $32.24.

"Right now there is a little bit confusion about what the effect is going to be on these stocks," said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook Investments.

The healthcare law has been attacked by many investors who see it at the core of what they believe is an administration intent on pushing through regulations at the expense of business. There were widespread expectations it would be struck down.

The market was also pressured after a spokesman for the German finance minister said that a report that Germany could be willing to move sooner than expected to accept shared liability of euro zone debt was untrue.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 162.80 points, or 1.29 percent, at 12,464.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 17.04 points, or 1.28 percent, at 1,314.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 46.69 points, or 1.62 percent, at 2,828.63.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co dropped 3.7 percent in the wake of a New York Times report projecting that losses from a recent botched trade could reach $9 billion in a worst-case scenario, more than four times the original estimate.