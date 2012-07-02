* Chinese export orders post biggest fall since Dec
* Bristol-Myers to buy Amylin for about $5.3 bln
* ISM manufacturing, construction spending on tap
* Futures: S&P up 5 pts, Dow up 3.8 pts, Nasdaq up 3.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Monday as weak economic data from Europe and
China pressured the market after the S&P 500 posted its best
daily gain since December.
* Euro zone manufacturing shrank again in June and factories
are preparing for worse, according to business surveys showing
jobs cut at the fastest in two-and-a-half years. The survey
showed factories in Germany and France are succumbing to a
downturn that started in southern Europe.
* Manufacturing in China, the world's second-biggest
economy, also worsened in June with export orders, usually an
indicator of global economic health and trade flows, posting
their biggest fall since December.
* Finland and the Netherlands added to fears over the
fragile nature of an agreement r eached at a meeting of euro zone
leaders last week to shore up their monetary union. They said
they would block a key element of a deal that would have allowed
the euro zone's new permanent bailout fund to buy bonds in the
market.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will buy biotechnology
company Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $5.3
billion in cash, helping Bristol-Myers extend its portfolio of
diabetes treatments with the addition of drugs Byetta and
Bydureon.
* S&P 500 futures added 5 points and were in line
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 3.8
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3.25 points.
* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their best daily
percentage gains since December on Friday after an agreement by
European leaders to stabilize the region's troubled banks, a
pact that helped remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued
markets.
* A U.S. judge on Friday granted Apple Inc's
request for a pre-trial injunction against the sale of Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus phone, handing the
iPhone maker its second legal victory against Samsung in a week.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the Institute for
Supply Management's June manufacturing index, due at 10:00 a.m.
ET (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading
of 52.0 versus 53.5 in May. Investors will also keep an eye on
May construction spending, also due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).