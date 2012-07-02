* Chinese export orders post biggest fall since Dec
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 2 Wall Street was set for a flat
open on Monday as weak economic data from Europe and China kept
a lid on shares after the S&P 500 posted its best daily gain
since December.
U.S. stocks finished the first half of the year with a bang
on Friday as investors welcomed news that the euro zone appeared
a step closer to solving its 30-month-long debt crisis.
But the rally is expected to run out of steam on Monday as
data showed euro zone manufacturing shrank again in June and
factories are preparing for worse, according to business surveys
showing jobs were cut at the fastest pace in two-and-a-half
years. The data showed factories in Germany and France are
succumbing to a downturn that started in southern Europe.
Also adding to concerns, UBS cut its year-end target on the
S&P 500 index to 1,375, from 1,475. Jonathan Golub, strategist
at UBS, cited the following reasons: deterioration in incoming
U.S. economic data; the Supreme Court's healthcare ruling, which
is believed to contribute to greater partisanship ahead of
year-end fiscal discussions; and a more contentious tone among
European policymakers, despite some success at the most recent
Euro summit.
Manufacturing in China, the world's second-biggest economy,
also worsened in June with export orders, usually an indicator
of global economic health and trade flows, posting their biggest
fall since December.
Finland and the Netherlands, meanwhile, cast doubts on last
week's European summit deal designed to save Spain and Italy
from being engulfed by the euro zone's debt crisis. The Finnish
government said Helsinki and its Dutch allies would block the
zone's permanent bailout fund from buying bonds in secondary
markets.
"Outside of analyzing Europe's attempt to bail themselves
out, we of course have to also watch the collateral damage being
done to global economic growth," said Peter Boockvar, equity
strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
S&P 500 futures were unchanged, in line with fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 14
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.75 point.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their best daily
percentage gains since December on Friday after European leaders
agreed to stabilize the region's troubled banks, a pact that
helped remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will buy biotechnology
company Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $5.3
billion in cash, helping Bristol-Myers extend its portfolio of
diabetes treatments with the addition of drugs Byetta and
Bydureon.
A U.S. judge on Friday granted Apple Inc's request
for a pre-trial injunction against the sale of Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus phone, handing the
iPhone maker its second legal victory against Samsung in a week.
Data on Monday includes the Institute for Supply
Management's June manufacturing index, due at 10:00 a.m. (1400
GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 52.0
versus 53.5 in May. Investors will also keep an eye on May
construction spending, also due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).