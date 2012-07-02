* U.S. manufacturing sector contracts in June
* Investors speculate weak data could spur Fed action
* Bristol-Myers to buy Amylin for about $5.3 bln
* Best Buy up on takeover expectations
* Indexes: Dow off 0.4 pct, S&P off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04
pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks were slightly lower
on Monday as expectations of more stimulus from the Federal
Reserve put a floor in the market after data showed the U.S.
manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in nearly
three years.
The Institute for Supply Management's June manufacturing
index showed the U.S. factory sector suffered its first
contraction since July 2009. The data from the world biggest
economy added to a picture of deteriorating business activity
painted by similar surveys in Europe and China.
But even with the troubling outlook stocks were resilient,
especially after posting their biggest daily gains this year on
Friday. Investors said weak data increased hopes that the
Federal Reserve would intervene to boost the economy with more
easy money policies.
"I would think that the market would be down far more than it
is, and I think it's because there is some underlying support
from Federal policy," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia."
Luschini said investors are unwilling to bid stocks down too
much in case Fed action sparked a rally in equity prices. "They
could have their heads handed to them," he said.
But in a sign of fading expectations for the stock market,
UBS cut its year-end target on the S&P 500 index to 1,375 from
1,475. The firm's equity analyst, Jonathan Golub, cited
deterioration in the U.S. economy; the Supreme Court's
healthcare ruling, which he says will mean greater partisanship
ahead of important budget debates; and a more contentious tone
among European policymakers.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 51.77
points, or 0.40 percent, to 12,828.32. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 2.52 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,359.64. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.12 points, or 0.04
percent, to 2,936.17.
The next Fed policymaking meeting takes place July 31-Aug.
1. Investors are also eyeing the European Central Bank's meeting
on Thursday to see if it will lower interest rates below 1
percent. Economists are split on the likelihood of such a move.
The poor ISM numbers are not necessarily an immediate
bearish signal for stocks. When the index fell below 50 in
January 2007, crossing the dividing line between expansion and
contraction, the S&P 500 took more than eight months to peak,
hitting an all time high in October.
Mergers and acquisitions activity also helped to limit
market losses. Shares in Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc
rose 8.8 percent to $30.70 after Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
said it will buy biotechnology company. Shares of Bristol-Myers
fell 0.3 percent to $35.85.
Shares in Best Buy jumped 10 to $23.06 as takeover
expectation continued around the company. On June 26, Best Buy
founder Richard Schulze was reported by the Wall Street Journal
to be exploring a buyout of the company in combination with
Credit Suisse.
Finland and the Netherlands, the euro zone's most hardline
creditor states, cast the first doubts on a European summit deal
designed to save Spain and Italy from being engulfed by the
currency bloc's debt crisis.
The summit deal, which cleared the way for using emergency
EU funds to buy sovereign debt on the secondary market, helped
spark a 2.5 percent rally in the S&P 500 index on Friday.
UBS was not alone in making bearish statements about the
U.S. equity market. Morgan Stanley said the second quarter
earnings season is likely to disappoint when it begins with
Alcoa Inc next week.
"By now it is clear that the U.S. earnings season will be
softer than was forecast a couple of months ago," wrote the
firm's U.S. equity strategist Adam Parker in a research note.
"We would not be surprised to see negative pre-releases this
week or notably weak guidance for October beginning the
following week."
Euro zone manufacturing shrank again in June and factories
are preparing for worse, according to business. Manufacturing in
China, the world's second-biggest economy, also worsened in June
with export orders.