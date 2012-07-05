* China's central bank cuts benchmark interest rates
* BoE launches third round of monetary stimulus
* Economic gloom seen pushing ECB to cut rates
* Futures up: S&P 3.5 pts, Dow 18 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Thursday after China surprised the market with another
interest rate cut, but gains were kept in check as investors
awaited a rate decision by the European Central Bank.
* Futures, which were trading flat, turned higher on news
that China was cutting its benchmark deposit rate by 25 basis
points and its lending rate by 31 basis points.
* The Bank of England announced that it would keep its bank
rate steady at 0.5 percent and expand its quantitative easing
program by 50 billion pounds, as expected.
* The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut
borrowing costs to a record low to support a deteriorating euro
zone economy and complement measures agreed by government
leaders last week to tackle the bloc's debt crisis. The rate
decision is due at 7:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT) followed by a news
conference at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)
* S&P 500 futures were up 3.5 points and were
slightly higher than fair value, a formula that evaluates
pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and
time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average
futures were up 18 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures
rose 4.5 points.
* The ADP private-sector employment report for June is due
for release at 8:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT), and is expected to show
that 105,000 jobs were created in June versus 133,000 new jobs
in May.
* The Labor Dept. releases first-time claims for jobless
benefits for the week ended June 30 at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT),
with new filings seen at 385,000 compared with 386,000 in the
prior week.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases its June
non-manufacturing sector report at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT),
with the main index seen at 53.0 versus 53.7 in May.
* General Motors Co, frustrated with years of
slipping market share in Brazil, is overhauling half its lineup
in order to grow faster than its rapidly multiplying rivals, a
senior country executive told Reuters in an interview.
* U.S. buyout fund Carlyle Group LP said on Thursday
that it has acquired 49 percent of China's Mandarin Hotel
Holdings Ltd for an undisclosed sum, giving it control of the
company.
* U.S. stocks, which were closed for Independence Day on
Wednesday, rallied in the previous three sessions as sharp gains
in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in
increased expectations for central bank stimulus.