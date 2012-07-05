* U.S. private sector adds 176,000 jobs in June-ADP
* U.S. jobless claims post biggest fall since April
* ECB cuts rates by 25 bps, deposit rate at zero
* Futures drop: S&P 5.2 pts, Dow 62 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stock index futures fell
in volatile trading on Thursday as investors scrambled to digest
a slew of economic data and following moves by global central
banks to provide further monetary stimulus.
Data showed U.S. private employers added 176,000 jobs in
June, beating economists' expectations. Separate data showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
last week fell by the most in two months.
China's central bank cut interest rates for the second time
in two months on Thursday, in the latest attempt to bolster
slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. Benchmark
lending rates will be cut by 31 basis points to 6 percent, and
deposit rates will be reduced by 25 basis points to 3 percent.
But market reaction to further monetary stimulus from the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England was not that
positive.
"We've now seen two jobs reports today that were pleasantly
surprising ahead of tomorrow's June payroll figure. The markets'
response, though, is muted as policy actions by the central
banks weren't unexpected and maybe decent U.S. jobs data won't
compel the Fed to do more QE," said Peter Boockvar, equity
strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
As expected, the ECB cut its main interest rate to a record
low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero, while the BoE
launched a third round of monetary stimulus, saying it would
restart its printing presses and make 50 billion pounds of asset
purchases with newly created money to help the economy out of
recession.
S&P 500 futures were down 5.2 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 62
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 8.5 points.
Costco and other retail chains on Thursday reported June
sales that missed Wall Street's already lowered expectations as
persistently high unemployment and falling consumer confidence
took a toll on spending. Costo shares were down 1
percent in premarket trading.
U.S. stocks, closed for Independence Day on Wednesday, had
rallied in the previous three sessions, as sharp gains in oil
prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in increased
expectations for central bank stimulus.