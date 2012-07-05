* U.S. private sector adds 176,000 jobs in June-ADP
* U.S. jobless claims post biggest fall since April
* ECB cuts rates by 25 bps, deposit rate at zero
* Futures drop: S&P 3.1 pts, Dow 49 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 5 Wall Street was set for a
slightly lower open on Thursday in the wake of a slew of
economic data and moves by global central banks to provide
further monetary stimulus.
Data showed U.S. private employers added 176,000 jobs in
June, beating economists' expectations. Separate data showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
last week fell by the most in two months.
China's central bank cut interest rates for the second time
in two months on Thursday, in the latest attempt to bolster
slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. Benchmark
lending rates will be cut by 31 basis points to 6 percent, and
deposit rates will be reduced by 25 basis points to 3 percent.
But market reaction to further monetary stimulus from the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England was not that
positive.
"We've now seen two jobs reports today that were pleasantly
surprising ahead of tomorrow's June payroll figure. The markets'
response, though, is muted as policy actions by the central
banks weren't unexpected and maybe decent U.S. jobs data won't
compel the Fed to do more QE," said Peter Boockvar, equity
strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
As expected, the ECB cut its main interest rate to a record
low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero, while the BoE
launched a third round of monetary stimulus, saying it would
make 50 billion pounds of asset purchases with newly created
money to help lift the economy out of recession.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.1 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 49
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures inched down 1.75 points.
Trading was expected to be light and volatile.
"It is a very light day, many people are out. I would expect
movements to be exaggerated because of the lack of liquidity,"
said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital
Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
U.S. markets were closed for Independence Day on Wednesday.
U.S. stocks had rallied in the previous three sessions, as sharp
gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in
increased expectations for central bank stimulus.
Costco and other retail chains reported June sales on
Thursday that missed Wall Street's already lowered expectations,
as spending was hurt by high unemployment and waning consumer
confidence. Costo shares were down 1.2 percent in
premarket trading.